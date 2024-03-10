1923 Prohibition Bar opening second Las Vegas location at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1923 Prohibition Bar is getting ready to add another location on the Las Vegas Strip.

Right now, you can find the bar at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place over at Mandalay Bay. A second location is now set to open at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian.

"The motivation to open a second 1923 Prohibition Bar is to fulfill the demand for unique, expansive private event spaces on the Las Vegas Strip as well as create a home for interactive and intimate live performances, which seem to be disappearing from the Strip with all of the large mega-star residencies," owner Noel Bowman said. "I'd really like to keep the small lounge act era alive, and our location is truly a hidden gem that will satisfy that need."

The venue will be about 6,800 square feet and can welcome groups of over 500 people. It will be decorated in Prohibition-style, 20s-inspired decor with a stage for live performances and a view overlooking the Grand Canal gondoliers.

In true Prohibition fashion, the venue will only be accessible by elevator.

It's scheduled to open above the Minus5° ICEBAR in May.