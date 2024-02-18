15th annual St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving event returns to New York - New York

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents are getting ready to shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The 15th annual St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving event is returning to the Brooklyn Bridge at New York - New York on March 16. It's scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and features live music, activities, and a roster of celebrity head shaves. Celebrities that have attended in the past include Donny Osmond, the cast of Potted Potter, Piff The Magic Dragon, and the Chippendales.

"St. Barldrick's is one of the most memorable events of the year for the community and our employees," said Mike Neubecker, President & COO of New York - New York & MGM Grand. "We are so excited to be celebrating our 15th year in raising awareness for the St. Baldrick's Foundation and we encourage everyone to join in the support of childhood cancer research and make this year the most successful yet."

This year's celebrity head shavers are set to be announced in the coming week.

You can register to be a shaver or have your head shaved by one of the celebrities. To learn more about the event or how you can get involved, click here.