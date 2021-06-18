13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas | June 18-24, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in the Las Vegas valley for June 18-24, 2021:

1. The Barrett-Jackson car auction is happening June 17-19 at Las Vegas Convention Center. The world-famous auction features dozens of highly collectible cars and memorabilia. T

2. The Mob Museum is now offering a Prohibition Virtual Tour and a themed cocktail demonstration. The pre-recorded guided tour explores the museum’s many Prohibition-themed exhibits. A bartender in the museum’s speakeasy will then make some of the era’s most sought-after cocktails. To make a virtual tour reservation, please email sales@themobmuseum.org or by calling (702) 724-8622.

3. Las Vegas Restaurant Week, which is originally scheduled to end June 18, has been extended until June 25. Local restaurants are offering special menus at discounted prices with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Three Square food bank.

4. Fergusons Downtown and The Center are hosting markets in both locations from 5 to 9 p.m. June 18 and 19. They will be highlighting makers and artists that identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Black identifying, and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. At Fergusons’ Market, The Center will host a hygiene kit workshop on The Rooftop, where guests will receive a free drink from the popup bar when they make 10 or more kits for those in need. The Tiny Bloom will host a flower crown and boutonniere making station, and Tofu Tees will be selling Pride and pronoun bracelets – both activations will donate 10 percent of proceeds to The Center.

5. Green Valley Ranch has introduced Summer Nights at The Pond, an all-new, late-night scene featuring hand-crafted specialty cocktails, light bites and DJs. Summer Nights at The Pond is happening from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday following The Backyard at Sundown, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m.

6. The mermaids and interactive stingray feedings are back at Silverton hotel-casino. Get up close and personal with thousands of tropical fish, stingrays, and sharks swimming throughout the 15-foot deep, 117,000-gallon reef aquarium. Stingray feedings occur daily at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. with mermaid swims Thursday,

Friday, Saturday at 12-1:15 p.m., 2-3:15 p.m., and 5-8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 2-3:15 p.m., and 5-6:45 p.m.

7. Comedy in the Alley with Eric Stinson returns June 19 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Vegas Test Kitchen. Guest comedians include Jody Carroll, Edwonda White, Tab Lloyd, Miquel Rojas and host Chris Kidder. Tickets are $30.

8. Field Trip returns to Fergusons Downtown’s main stage at 8 p.m. June 19 with versatile singer/rapper Derek Dominique Montgomery; smoky R&B singer Tanna Marie; evocative singer, rapper and producer Baltimore Robinson; laidback rapper and singer CuddleTh0t; and DJ J.Rich. Must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $10 general admission.

9. Bluegrass Republic is performing June 18 and 19 at Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island. Line dancing lessons and bull riding is also back at Gilley’s. Line dancing lessons are offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Additionally, Las Vegas country station 102.7 Coyote Country will broadcast from Gilley’s every Tuesday night with live music starting at 8 p.m.

10. The Vegas Room is welcoming Michelle Johnson, known as the First Lady of Jazz, back to the stage with her new show Lit It Be: A Tribute to the Music of the Beatles.” Performances begin June 18 and continue through June 19. Tickets for the dinner show are $85. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and Johnson performs at 8.

11. 4B and Disco Fries will perform during AREA15’s A Series in their 32,000-square-foot, outdoor event space on June 19. There will also be an outdoor art garden featuring murals by local artists, container bars, a food truck, giant outdoor games and lounge seating for guests ages 21 years and older. General admission for guests ages 21 and older are $20. General admission for guests ages 18 to 20 are $25.

12. In honor of World Giraffe Day on June 21, the Lion Habitat Ranch is celebrating June 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe, will paint for guests. There will also be other educational events and family fun. Local admission is $20 and guests can feed Ozzie for an additional $10.

13. Downtown Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series will feature Velvet Elise and Jase Naron on June 23. All concerts are free and open to the public. The first performance will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

