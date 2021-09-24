13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Sept. 24-30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Sept. 24 and 30, 2021:

1. FlyOver in Las Vegas, the new immersive flight ride from leading hospitality company Pursuit, is officially in flight with daily ticket offers and a new Wild West adventure.

2. Be My Neighbor Day at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Sept. 26.

3. Join the Mob Museum for an event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinos in Law Enforcement on Sept. 25.

4. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the 2021 fall NASCAR weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 leading the events on Sept. 26

5. Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas celebrates heroes in September through Sept. 26 with “Salute to Heroes” discounted admission.

6. UFC 266 takes over the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 25 with Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega leading the card.

7. Punk Rock Bowling weekend event happening at the Downtown Events Center from Sept. 24-26.

8. Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will be a new resident and headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas with a Sept. 25 performance.

9. Music superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias bring their tour to Las Vegas with a Sept. 25 performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

10. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegenaint Stadium on Sept. 26.

11. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden welcomes autumn with a new display that is open daily and just changed this week.

12. Celebrate the culture and flavors of Spain with the nation’s most iconic dish at Jaleo’s Paella Festival for Hispanic Heritage Month available from Sept. 21-26.

13. Watch the Golden Knights' preseason games on KTNV ABC 13 with the team first taking the ice on Sept. 26 at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks.