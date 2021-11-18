13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Nov. 19-25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Nov. 19-25, 2021:

1. GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs on Nov. 19 and 20 at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater.

2. Turkey Trot 5K Run or 1 Mile Walk on Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. at Orangetheory Fitness at 4245 Grand Canyon Dr.

3. From America’s Got Talent to the Las Vegas Strip, iLuminate performs daily/nightly at The STRAT Theater inside The STRAT.

4. Green Valley Ranch rings in the season with its festive holiday-themed outdoor pop-up lounge, “Winter at The Terrace.” Opening Friday, Nov. 19 through Feb. 2022,

5. Celebrate the holiday season in a BIG way on Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. as Downtown Summerlin light ups the streets with the return of the annual holiday parade.

6. Lake Las Vegas and Montelago Village present “Return To Hope” the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 20.

7. Legends in Concert goes country this holiday season debuting Legends of Country at Tropicana Las Vegas. Special performances Nov. 26 – Dec. 30.

8. Get into the holiday spirit and join Silverton Casino at The Green on Nov. 26 from 3-6 p.m. for a tree lighting ceremony, entertainment, cookies, hot cocoa and more. Admission is free.

9. Anthony Rodia is bringing his unique comedy to The Venetian Resort on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

10. Experience the wondrous magic of “Winter Wonderland,” the magnificent complimentary holiday walkthrough experience that transports guests from Fashion Show LV to an icy wonderland.

11. On Thanksgiving Day, JING Las Vegas will be open from 2 pm – 8 pm. The menu will feature culinary specials with a la carte pricing.

12. Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas illuminates holiday spirit with an all-new streetmosphere “Holiday Spectacular” in the heart of St. Mark’s Square.

13. LOOK AHEAD: A pillar of modern rock, Intervals is hitting the road to give fans a taste of their album ‘CIRCADIAN’ live. The perform Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Las Vegas.

