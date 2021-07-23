13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For July 23-29, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley for July 23-29:

1. Super Summer Theatre has returned to Spring Mountain Ranch. Their first show of the season is "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown." Remaining performances are July 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31. Performances are at 8 p.m. Parking lot opens at 5 and the meadow opens at 6. Tickets start at $15 general admission. Seating is limited and social distancing is required.

2. The Young Entrepreneur Market is happening this week at Fergusons Downtown from 10 a.m. to noon July 24. The market will feature nine kid-owned businesses including Aliens Invade, Art Dash, Lanas Art, Penelopes Treats, Ricos Rockin Pop, Shine Flower, Tofu Tees, Wonders of Art and Yas Queen. Each vendor will be selling wares created during their summer camp at Future Makers, where they were mentored and inspired by the local businesses at Fergusons Downtown and The Gather Shop. 100% of the sales will be returned to the kids to help them make their futures!

3. The Battle For Vegas charity softball game is happening at 7:30 p.m. July 24 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The star-studded charity softball event gives fans the chance to watch their favorite athlete stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes and celebrities, led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and friends vs. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Raider Marcus Allen and friends. There will also be a fireworks show after the game. Proceeds will benefit Grant A Gift Autism Foundation and Miracle League Las Vegas.

4. Tape Face is switching venues at Harrah's Las Vegas. Beginning July 23, he is performing at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays in Harrah's Cabaret. Tape Face, who was featured on "America's Got Talent" and "America's Got Talent: The Champions," is known for his simple, clever and charming humor and physical comedy. Tickets start at $39.

5. National Tequila Day is July 24 and there are multiple places to celebrate the food holiday in Las Vegas. Click here for a complete list.

6. The Sand Dollar Lounge is celebrating its 46th anniversary this weekend. The fun begins July 22 and concludes July 24. There will be special performances and a rededication of the stage in honor of the late Art Groom, who played the stage for many years as the organ player for The Moanin' Blacksnakes. There will also be hand-crafted pizza, seasonal craft cocktails and gaming in a smoke-free environment. Admission is free.

7. The Garden Las Vegas is hosting a celebratory soiree July 23 honoring Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, who is Miss USA's first transgender pageant winner. There will be special guests, drag performances and more. Party starts at 9 p.m.

8. The virtual reality experience by Sandbox VR is now open inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino. The VR experience allows customers to play together in groups of up to 6 people. Customers can choose from 5 experiences, including fighting zombies in a haunted mansion, defeating robots in a futuristic world and exploring a haunted pirate ship.

9. The Las Vegas Little Theatre will present the musical review production "Family Therapy" beginning July 23. A cast of adults is joined by a handful of young performers for a show for the whole family. The show will feature many Broadway hits. Directed by April Sauline and Hallie Lyons. Performances July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1. Tickets are $30.

10. Vegas Events and More is hosting their annual Christmas in July small business and craft fair on July 24 and 25 at the Suncoast hotel-casino. There will also be a free KIDZ KORNER by ArtParty4U and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance on both days. Santa also might make a special appearance. There will be 60 local artists, crafters and small business owners in attendance. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11. Elijah Rock is celebrating the release of a new CD "Matters of the Heart" on July 25 at the Italian American Club. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65.

12. The 17th annual Action on Film Megafest 2021 is taking place at the Galaxy Theatres at Boulevard Mall July 26 through Aug. 1. The Megafest includes several unique events including The Las Vegas Asian Film Awards, The Newsfest, New Cinema Music and Film Festival, Miracle Makers International, Action On Film International Film Festival, Hollywood Dreams, The AOF Icon Awards, The X-World Short Film Festival, First Frame International Film Festival, The AOF Legendary Stunt Awards, The GM Ernie Reyes Celebration, Actors On Film Reels Festival, 50 Industry Seminars and more. Nico Santucci's film "Sarogeto" will be featured at 9:30 p.m. July 28. Santucci also owns the popular Capo's Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas.

13. The Peruvian Association will recognize local figures in the community and celebrate Peruvian Independence at 7 p.m. on July 28 at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. The celebration features the music and dance of Peru along with a formal recognition ceremony. Admission is $10.

If you would like to submit an event for a future 13 Things list, send an email with details and photos/video (if available) to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.