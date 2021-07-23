National Tequila Day in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Tequila Day is happening July 24 and many Las Vegas casinos, bars and experiences are celebrating big this year.

The following cocktails will be offered at the Venetian and Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino:

Electa at The Venetian hotel-casino is offering their Spicy Tommy’s #2 made with tequila, sour-filling lime and orange, and agave syrup garnished with a shock of chili salt. Cost is $18.

The Dorsey at The Venetian hotel-casino is offering the Apologies Wilson, an artisan cocktail made with tequila, coconut, watermelon, lime, and champagne for a refreshing twist. Cost is $22.

Triple George Grill at Downtown Grand hotel-casino’s Passion cocktail is made with Revel Reposado, Cointreau and cranberry juice. Price TBA.

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino “El Santo” cocktail is made with Sammy’s Mezquila, freshly crushed jalapenos, orange and pineapple juice, chipotle pepper, and agave, served on the rocks. Cost is $15.20. Other classic tequila-based cocktails include the “Mango Margarita,” hand-crafted with Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila, mango purée, triple sec, sweet and sour, and fresh lime juice, served on the rocks and priced at $15.20; and the world-famous “CW Margarita,” created with Cabo Wabo Tequila and Grand Mariner, priced at $14.20. Cabo Wabo will also highlight “Sammy’s Tequila Shrimp,” made with Baja shrimp, garlic and Cabo Wabo Tequila-Lime Sauce, served with garlic bolillo bread and priced at $16.95.

Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand offers City of Lights made with silver tequila, passion fruit, syrup, pineapple juice, and is topped with a delicate splash of sparkling water. Cost is $12.

Nobu Restaurant at Caesars Palace will offer two drinks: The Market Margarita that is made with tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, pineapple, cilantro, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers and agave. The second drink, The Sakura Paloma will be include: tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, Amarena cherry, Yuzu juice, agave syrup and soda.

Marcos Mexican Margarita at Javier’s Cantina at ARIA Resort & Casino is made from tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Caesars Palace, is made from, tequila, fresh lime, hibiscus, white peach, and orange liqueur.

Cadillac “Naughty Maggie” Margarita, Pancho's Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, will be served with Campo Azul Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and it will be hand shaken and topped with Grand Marnier. Cost is $13.50.

Jalisco, Mohegan at Sun Casino: Made from Patrón Reposado tequila, orange juice, lime juice, agave syrup, grapefruit juice, soda and lime. Cost is $16.

STK’s Spiced Watermelon Margarita, STK Steakhouse, will include Patron Silver tequila, St Germain, WTRMLN WTR, fresh lime and a jalapeno.

Smoked Maple Margarita, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House Montezuma Blanco Tequila: Made from Barrel Smoked Maple Syrup, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lemon, lime juice with a hint of Hawaiian Black Lava Sea Salt on the rim. Cost is $15.

Tequila on Broadway, Delmonico Steakhouse: Made of tequila, Bianco Vermouth,cinnamon syrup, and orange bitters. Cost is $18.

Sugar Factory at Fashion Show Las Vegas will feature 10 different tequila-inspired goblets, some of which were designed by top celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers, and 50 Cent.

Some of the newest tequila menu additions include:

Mamitas Hurricane designed by Mario Lopez and Brody Jenner includes: Casa Mexico Silver Tequila, Mamitas , pineapple, seltzer, a blend of rums, fresh lemonade, and tropical Mai Tai flavors. Cost is $39.

Candy Shop designed by 50 Cent includes: Branson Cognac, Teremana tequila, rum, topped with fresh peaches, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Cost is $39.

The Vegas Heart, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, is made with Chinaco Tequila, passion fruit, pomegranate, blood orange, lime sprite, and Tajin rim.

The following cocktails will be offered at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas:

Verbena at The Chandelier is the most popular off-the-menu cocktail. It has an inventive twist on a margarita that features a Sichuan flower on the top. Cost is $17.

Ghost Donkey located inside the Block 16 Urban Food Hall, will feature three signature maragrita's to celebrate the holiday.

El Diablo Swizzle, which includes: Altos blanco tequila, Lejay crème de cassis, homemade ginger beer, lime. Cost is $17.

The Mushroom Margarita, made from Huitlacoche-infused illegal javen mezcal, combier triple sec, lime, lava salt. Cost is $17.

The Salt Air Margarita, which is made from equila blanco, lime juice and agave syrup, are shaken and topped with a spoonful of the light and fluffy salt “air.” Cost is $15.

Other National Tequila Day celebrations in Las Vegas include:

Dueling Axes at AREA15 will offer $12 specialty flavored and premium Cadillac margaritas.

Carson Kitchen's Get Shorty! was created by taking the foundation of tequila/lime/grapefruit common to the Paloma and many margarita recipes.

Kona Grill will serve margarita flights that include three different margaritas to choose from: Skinny Margarita, Watermelon Margarita, and Casamigos Margarita.

Mi Casa Cantina at Silverton Casino has over 45 varieties of premium tequila and cocktails from sangria to margaritas, all made with tequila.

El Dorado Cantina will serve its classic margarita Cazadores Tequila, made from 100% blue agave. Cost is $5.

Tequila Casa Dragones Joven at ¡VIVA! is the world’s #1 sipping tequila, at ¡VIVA! By Ray Garcia at Resorts World Las Vegas. "Casa Dragones Joven" is a master blend of 100% pure Blue Agave silver and extra-aged tequila.

Lucky Day at Fremont will offer a complimentary Mexican Candy shot that includes: a sweet and spicy mix of tequila, strawberry puree, mango puree, peach schnapps, lime juice and a Tajin rim to heat the night up.

Special thanks to Luis Octavio Lopez, brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, for talking to us about tequila (see interview in player above).

If you'd like to submit an item for this list, send an email to ciara.white-sparks@ktnv.com.

