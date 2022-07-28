13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 29 to August 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Usher, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, Silk Sonic, Katy Perry, and more. Those interested in stand-up comedy can check out Kevin Shea and the Redneck Comedy Show at The STRAT.

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Count Basie Orchestra, The Prom, and Michael Grimm will be featured this week. Count Basie Orchestra can be seen on July 29 at 7:00 p.m., and July 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $49 to $75. The Prom can be seen from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 with an array of showtime, tickets range from $29 to $120. Lastly, Michael Grimm can be seen on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $30 to $45.

Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency

This “Burn” artist will launch his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

July: 29, 30



29, 30 August: 26, 27, 31



26, 27, 31 September: 3, 4, 9, 10



3, 4, 9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and DJ Franzen at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: DaBaby on July 29 ($40 for women and $60 for men), Lil Wayne on July 30 ($100 for women and $150 for men), and DJ Franzen on July 31 ($20 for women and $30 for men).

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from July 27 to Oct. 2 and Kevin Shea from July 27 to July 31. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95.

Silk Sonic

Having introduced “Leave The Door Open” in 2021, Silk Sonic is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM Aug 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, and 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com and start at $125 according to Live Nation.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

SpydaT.E.K, Phoreyz, Fashen, and DJ Pope will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows: SpydaT.E.K on July 31 at 12 p.m., Phoreyz on July 29 at 11 a.m., Fashen on July 30 at 11 a.m., and DJ Pope on July 30 at 10 p.m.

Fremont Street

On July 30 Fremont Street Experience is hosting Alien Ant Farm at 7 p.m., Soul Asylum at 8 p.m., and Hoobastank at 9 p.m.

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from DJ Angie Vee and DJ Zo at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Angie Vee will perform on July 29 at 10:30 p.m. while DJ Zo performs on July 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Katy Perry

The singer behind “Firework” and “ROAR” is set to perform at Resorts World Theatre on July 29, July 30, and Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at axs.com and start at $55.

Leon Bridges

As part of his “The Boundless Tour” Leon Bridges is set to perform at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on July 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

James Taylor is set to perform at the T-Mobile Arena on July 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at axs.com and start at $64.