Usher adds two dates to Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer Usher has added two additional dates to his residency in Las Vegas.

The artist will launch his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Wednesday, he announced he would also be performing on Sept. 7 and Oct.12.

Tickets go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available for purchase from May 20 to May 25.

Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

July: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

26, 27, 31 September: 3, 4, 9, 10

3, 4, 9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

