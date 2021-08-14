Nonprofit founded by Usher seeks to empower, uplift Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Strip headliner Usher is helping some local students prepare for their futures.

The popular artist is bringing the "Powered By Service" youth training program to Cheyenne High School on Friday.

The program, conducted by college students, is Usher’s New Look Foundation's signature event and aims to empower and uplift kids.

The president of the foundation, Careshia Moore, says the leadership program wants to set students up for success.

"They're learning about leadership styles, how to identify leadership within themselves," said Moore. "They're learning about their spark."

"Everything that we do helps young people think about their passions and their talents and gifts," she said.

Moore adds that Usher decided to bring his program to Las Vegas after landing his residency at Caesars Palace.

Learn more about Usher’s New Look Foundation by visiting ushersnewlook.org, and learn more about his Vegas residency at caesars.com.