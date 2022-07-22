13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 22 to July 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTMV) — Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Jeremih with DJ Spinking, and DaBaby at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Wiz Khalifa on July 22 ($40 for women and $60 for men), Rick Ross on July 23 ($50 for women and $75 for men), Jeremih and DJ Spinking ($20 for women and $30 for men) on July 24, and DaBaby ($40 for women and $60 for men) on July 29.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

Jaime Da Great, Kid Funk, DJ Hardbox, DJ Infamous and Phoreyz will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows: Jaime Da Great on July 22 ($20 for women and $30 for men), Kid Funk on July 23 ($20 for women and $30 for men), DJ Hardbox ($20 for women and $30 for men), DJ Infamous on July 24 ($20 for women and $30 for men) and Phoreyz on July 29 ($20 for women and $30 for men).

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. The Lon Bronson Band, Hiroshima, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Clint Holmes, The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, and Count Basie Orchestra will be featured this week. The schedule for the performances is as follows: The Lon Bronson Band on July 22 at 7:00 p.m. with tickets ranging from $37 to $49, Hiroshima on July 23 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $65, Frankie Valli on July 23 at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $40, Clint Holmes on July 26 at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $45, The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on July 27 at 9:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $25 to $40, and Count Basie Orchestra on July 29 at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $49 to $75.

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Butch Bradley from July 21 to Oct. 3 and Patrick Garrity from July 21 to July 24. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.

Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency

This “Burn” artist launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

July: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30



22, 23, 27, 29, 30 August: 26, 27, 31



26, 27, 31 September: 3, 4, 9, 10



3, 4, 9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

One Dance Party

At 9:30 p.m. at the House of Blues on July 22 Afrobeat and Dancehall hits will be playing with tickets starting at $12 on ticketmaster.com.

Brett Eldridge

As part of his Songs About You Tour Brett Eldridge will be performing at The Venetian Theatre on July 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95 and are available for purchase on ticketmaster.com

Mon Laferte

Described by Live Nation as being known for “Her melancholy music, particular wrenching voice and presentations full of energy and power have now positioned her as one of the most viral artists on digital platforms and has also managed to give her a large number of followers,” Mon Laferte is set to perform at the House of Blues on July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

16-time GRAMMY Award winner Kirk Franklin and Billboard Music Award winning collective Maverick City Music are set to perform together at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 and are available for purchase on ticketmaster.com.