13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Jan. 21-27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No weekend plans? No problem. Check out this week's list of 13 Things to do in Las Vegas:

1. Tap into a new level of mindfulness with a unique yoga experience at the original Immersive Van Gogh Experience at the Shops at Crystals. Certified yoga instructors offer 35-minute classes open to all fitness levels, followed by 25 minutes to enjoy the exhibit. Classes are held Saturdays at 11 a.m. and start at $54.99 per person. Find out more here.

2. For one night only, Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the Las Vegas debut of "Everything's Coming Up Barbara," starring TikTok sensation "Broadway Barbara." Leah Sprecher, as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch, Liza Minnelli, and Barbara Cook in this uniquely hilarious show. Tickets for Saturday's two showtimes start at $35.

3. "Mr. Las Vegas," Wayne Newton, returns to the Strip on Monday night with his first performance of "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $79 and can be purchased here.

4. Grab a cocktail and take in the sights and smells of the Eight Lounge at Resorts World, a new, 7,000-square foot cigar bar and cocktail lounge boasting the support of A-List celebrities including Alex Rodriguez, Charles Barkley, Wayne Gretzky and Luke Bryan.

5. Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. came out this week, and two Las Vegas restaurants made the cut. Head to the Arts District to sample signature "stacked-rite" sandwiches at The Goodwich, or enjoy dinner and a show at Dolce & Chianti Cucina & Cocktails, featuring a live piano bar Tuesday through Sunday.

6. Experimental rock band TOOL is performing in Las Vegas on Saturday, and tickets are still available. Snag seats for the show at T-Mobile Arena here.

7. Swifties can enjoy the night of their "Wildest Dreams" at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Saturday for Club 90's Presents Taylor Swift Night. Tickets priced from $10 to $12 are available here.

8. Audiences will be shouting "Gimme More" when entertainers from across Las Vegas perform the music of Britney Spears at The Space — and it's all for a good cause. The show is part of the Mondays Dark series benefiting charities. This Monday, they'll try to raise $10,000 in 90 minutes for local nonprofit Win-Win Entertainment. Tickets start at $20 per person and can be purchased here.

9. Enjoy a plant-based Italian feast and benefit a local charity with a pop-up dinner prepared by Contrapunto Chef Donald Lemperle. The one-night-only, four-course dinner is served Tuesday at Vegas Test Kitchen. Seatings are available at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. with dinner priced at $52 per person. Proceeds benefit the Garden Farms Foundation. Make a reservation here.

10. Make an appointment to visit a unique Las Vegas museum: The Office of Collecting and Design. This odd little museum is curated by filmmaker, animator and artist Jessica Oreck, who showcases lost and forgotten items in a way that makes them feel charming, valuable, and part of a larger story. You'll need an appointment most days, but walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more here.

11. Need a new brunch spot? Try the new menu and seasonal coffee flight at Founders Coffee, with locations on St. Rose Parkway and Durango Drive. The new seasonal flight includes a raspberry chai, golden milk steamer made with turmeric, a churro latte and a clove and honey latte. More details and full menu here.

12. Tuesday is National Irish Coffee Day, and Rí Rá Irish pub invites locals to celebrate by sampling their Foyne's Original Irish Coffee. The "fan-favorite" drink features John Powers Irish Whiskey, brown sugar, Rí Rá's house blend coffee and lightly whipped cream. Priced at $13.50 per beverage.

13. Reserve your tickets for a hot new residency at Park MGM: "An Evening with Silk Sonic," the Grammy Award-nominated duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the slate of shows starting Feb. 25. Tickets available here.