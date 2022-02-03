13 Action News Community Calendar for Feb. 4-10, 2022

From things to do with the kids to events that support local businesses and creators — Community Calendar is your go-to weekly list of community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN, CENTRAL VALLEY

Lunar New Year Exhibition: Year of the Tiger Reception

This is the 12th year of this annual invitational exhibit which unites artists interested in exploring what the Lunar New Year of the Tiger means through their art. Artists are asked to investigate Asian Heritage and what the Tiger year means to Asian culture. While some artists keep their visual ideas simple and others learn and incorporate complex Asian folk tales or stories in their art, artists also bring a mastery of technique and knowledge of the formal elements and principles of design to their art.



Open now through May 5

5-7 p.m.

Historic Fifth Street School, Mayor's Gallery on 401 S. Fourth St.

Free and open to the public

Pop-up Photography Exhibit/Competition

Hosted by Artis+, a limited display of visual storytelling provided by hand-selected photographers from the Las Vegas area. FREE entry. Attendees can vote for “Best Story,” “Best Display,” and “People’s Choice.”



Feb. 4

4 to 11 p.m.

Gallery65 at 1054 South Main Street in the Arts District.

Marriage Blues - MFA Art Midway Show by Lyssa Park

Through fabric and thread, Marriage Blues explores the beginnings of Korean Motherhood by capturing moments where the presumption of marriage clashes with the reality of marriage. Observed and reflected from a daughter’s perspective, the pieces in the show investigate hidden feminine labors in marriage by incorporating materials and motions that mimic household labor. Marriage Blues underscores the lifelong, unpaid labor we expect from our Mothers.



Reception Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

On view from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m.

Located at UNLV inside the Grant Hall Gallery on 4505 Maryland Parkway

Lunar New Year Parade

The event features floats, costumes and traditional lions. Announcers’ stage and limited bleacher seating will be provided by the City of Las Vegas. The parade starts at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue, then heads north on Fourth Street to Ogden (where it will conclude). The parade will disburse on Fourth Street and Stewart.



Saturday, Feb. 5

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starts at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue and disburses on Fourth Street and Stewart in downtown Las Vegas.

Science Saturday: Aquatic Specimens Table

Learn all about marine habitats and ocean adaptations (Marine Life Gallery) at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. The event is included with museum admission or membership and will be presented in English.



Saturday, Feb. 5

10-11 a.m.; 1-2 p.m.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum on 900 North Las Vegas Boulevard.

General admission to the museum is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 3-11 years old, $10 for seniors, students and military

EAST VALLEY

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

On Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m., it's The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring the Las Vegas cast Frankie's Favorite Obsession. It's an old-school Valentine's show, as we throw it back to the way our ancestors did it back in Greenwich Village NYC, with a bunch of Rocky Horror rarities (old news clips, music videos, and more) and the complete Rocky Horror experience. NOTE: Per the Clark County mask mandate, masks will be required for the audience. We also ask that everyone attending be fully vaccinated by show day (boosters preferably as well).



Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. to around 12:30 a.m.

Regency Tropicana Cinemas at 3330 East Tropicana Avenue

Tickets are $12 with $2 prop kits, buttons, and bumper stickers on sale

Workshop: Open Air Landscapes

Focusing on open-air landscapes and deep space with Anne M. Hoff, professor of Printmaking and Drawing at the College of Southern Nevada. Learn the basics of laying out a landscape and how to proceed to create convincing depth and space in your studies. A watercolor and color pencil outdoor class. Beginners and all levels of experience are welcome. Ages 12 and up. Fee: $20. Advance registration required: programs.ccwetlandspark.com.



Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clark County Wetlands Park at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane.

Ages 12 and up

$20 fee

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Opens Feb. 4 through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

Olabisi African Dance and Drumming Ensemble

Celebrate African American History Month with a beautiful and energetic performance highlighting West African culture buy Olabisi Dance and Drum Ensemble. For our full list of Black History Month events, visit ktnv.com/BlackHistoryMonth2022.



Aliante Library: Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Alexander Library: Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Aliante Library is located at 2400 West Deer Springs Way. Call 702-839-2980 for more information.

Alexander Library is located at 1755 West Alexander Road is located at 175 West Alexander Road. Call 702-633-2880 for more information.

WEST VALLEY

Afternoon Yoga on the Meadow

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is $10 per car for Nevada Residents, $15 for all others. An annual day-use permit valid at all Nevada State Parks is available for $100. There is no charge to participate in this free event.



Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park at 6375 Highway 159 in Blue Diamond

Free event. Entry to the park is $10 per car for Nevada Residents, $15 for all others

SUMMERLIN AREA

fresh52 Farmers' and Artisan Market at Tivoli Village

Families and pets are welcome at the market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON

The BlaCK Farmer's Market

Each Saturday in February, the BlaCK Famer's Market will offer a variety of products, gourmet foods and unique artisan goods at the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay (900 W. Galleria Drive) in Henderson. Each week has a theme: Feb. 5 is Black Business; Feb. 12 is Black Love; Feb. 19 is Black Culture; Feb. 26 is Black Knowledge. The market is free and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wayne David Band at The Hardway 8

On Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 p.m. to around midnight, Wayne David Band is performing at The Hardway 8 at 46 South Water Street in Henderson. Expect to hear live rock, grunge country and blues music.

Gospel Fest

Local pastors and Gospel artists, including the Sons of Soul and acclaimed singer-songwriter Brent Jones, will provide an inspirational evening intended to inspire those in attendance. Authentic soul food served by local eateries will be available for purchase. Seating is first come, first served.



Saturday, Feb. 5, noon.

Free and open to the public.

Water Street Plaza Amphitheater at 240 S. Water St.

