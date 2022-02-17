13 Action News Community Calendar for Feb. 18-24, 2022

From things to do with the kids to events that support local businesses and creators — Community Calendar is your go-to weekly list of community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

Looking for shows or other entertainment happenings on the Las Vegas Strip and around town? Visit ktnv.com/13Things for our list of 13 Things to Do in Las Vegas published on Thursdays every week.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN AREA

Market in the Alley & Vegas Test Kitchen Foodfest

Spend your Sunday with local shopping and food. Market in the Alley is back, every third Sunday of the month. The city block will be filled with food and drinks from local chefs and mixologists, plus offerings from more than 50 local businesses to shop and get to know (including everything from art, jewelry, vintage wares, home décor, and more). As an added bonus, you can enjoy live music from local musicians.



Sunday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1031 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Sensory-friendly performance at Las Vegas Academy

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Theatre Department is proud to be the first high school in Nevada to present a sensory-friendly performance for the community. The LVA Theatre Conservatory invites community members to an upcoming Sensory-Friendly Theatre performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Nighttime at the Lowden Theatre. The Sensory-Friendly performance showcases an exciting live theatrical production in an environment tailored to audiences with autism and other sensory sensitivities. During the Sensory-Friendly Theatre performance, the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Lowden Theatre environment will adjust to provide a sensory-friendly, comfortable and judgment-free space welcoming for all families. The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Nighttime features a neuro-divergent protagonist. The content is mature and is appropriate for ages 12 and older. Please be aware that the play contains strong language and incidents of domestic violence.



Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15

The Lowden Theatre and box office are located at 875 E. Clark Avenue

Learn more on lasvegasacademy.net

"Simulations of the Sacred" at Juhl Las Vegas

The Neon Museum announced its Artist in Residence, Gabriel Barcia-Colombo, will debut his exhibition “Simulations of the Sacred” to the public on Friday, Feb. 11. Located at Juhl Las Vegas, the exhibition will bring together digital technology, neon, and Mexican folk art to explore themes of reality, technology, and memorialization, creating a series of sculptures inspired by the signs in the Neon Museum’s collection.



Public reception on Feb. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Open through Feb. 26; Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment

Juhl Las Vegas at 353 E. Bonneville Ave #181 in Las Vegas, 89101

Free to the public

Lunar New Year Exhibition: Year of the Tiger Reception

This is the 12th year of this annual invitational exhibit which unites artists interested in exploring what the Lunar New Year of the Tiger means through their art. Artists are asked to investigate Asian Heritage and what the Tiger year means to Asian culture. While some artists keep their visual ideas simple and others learn and incorporate complex Asian folk tales or stories in their art, artists also bring a mastery of technique and knowledge of the formal elements and principles of design to their art.



Open now through May 5

5-7 p.m.

Historic Fifth Street School, Mayor's Gallery on 401 S. Fourth St.

Free and open to the public

CENTRAL VALLEY

Marriage Can Be Murder nearly 75% off

Marriage Can Be Murder, Las Vegas’ longest-running fully-interactive dinner theater experience, is celebrating its 22nd year with a special show on Tuesday, Feb. 22. On the lucky date of 2/22/22 tickets for the murder mystery comedy will be reduced nearly 75% to $22.22 and there will also be opportunities for free marriage vow renewals after the show.



Special ticket prices for Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22):

Regular: $22.22 + Tax & Fees VIP: $37.22 + Tax & Fees - Includes souvenir t-shirt and priority seating RIP: $52.22 + Tax & Fees - Premium ticket with limited availability. Includes a souvenir photo, souvenir t-shirt, one alcoholic beverage, and guaranteed participation in the show

(2/22/22): Show inside New Orleans hotel-casino

2022 Authors & Artists Fair at Clark County Library

New for 2022! Join Clark County Library for its first Authors & Artists Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The soon-to-be annual event promises to have over 70 Nevada authors on sight to discuss their popular titles and new releases. Sit in on the chapter readings, panel discussions and writers workshops. En Plein Air artists will be outside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to create paintings and sketches before your very eyes! Books and artwork will be available for sale throughout the event.



Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clark County Library on 1401 East Flamingo Road

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, please call 702-507-3458 or visit the lvccld website.

For the kids: Street art portraits at the West Las Vegas Library

Children and teens are invited to celebrate Black History Month by making unique-self portraits.



Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Black Weekend 2022: Kemet in the Desert Series at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre

This two-day cultural program offering aims to educate and culturally enrich the community through a lecture series with master teachers of African and Egyptian history, religion and culture.



Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Masks are required to attend.

Seeing/Seen curated by Erica Vital-Lazare

An art exhibition at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV curated by scholar Erica Vital-Lazare that invites the viewer to share the company of Black women. Confronting and correcting both hyper- and invisibility, Seeing/Seen explores the contemporary and historical presence of Black women in their joy, leisure, work, resilience, and infinite spaces of memory and possibility. Vital-Lazare is a professor of creative writing and Marginalized Voices in Dystopian Literature at the College of Southern Nevada.



Open through Feb. 26

Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closing event Feb. 26, 5-8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

EAST VALLEY

Ken Kline: Still Life

A native of Las Vegas, Ken Kline uses trompe l’oeil techniques to create realistic still lifes of personal and family objects. “My goal is to create subjects that will be interesting. Each viewer may find some more appealing than others. I construct each painting in oil on board using personal and family objects that are treasured memories,” he said. Kline's work is on view at Whitney Library through March 29.



Whitney Library at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

Free and open to the public.

Arabic Nights at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center

Experience the beautiful and exotic sounds and sights of the Middle East through music and dance. Bishr Hijazi, Georges Lammam, and Romario Bandek

will perform. Tickets (priced at $10) are available at the center or for purchase online here.



Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

Winchester Cultural Center: 3130 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS, SUMMERLIN AREA

Supreme Diva: A Diana Ross Tribute at the Summerlin Library

Get down to some of your favorite hits as Alyssa Harris tributes one of music’s most iconic leading ladies. The show features songs from Diana’s Motown days with the Supremes to her leading film debuts— and of course, the dazzling Disco era. It's free and open to the public on Friday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Desert Companion: 2021 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase

Photographs selected for the Annual Desert Companion Focus on Nevada Photo Contest. The photos, submitted by both amateur and professional photographers, represent the spirit of Nevada through images of the desert landscape and wildlife, signature Las Vegas architecture, and the people who live and work here. Desert Companion is a city magazine with award-winning lifestyle journalism and design that celebrates the pursuits, passions, and aspirations of Southern Nevadans. On exhibit at Centennial Hills Library through March 27.



Through March 27

Centennial Hills at 6711 North Buffalo Drive

Free and open to the public.

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON AREA

Maya Angelou: Caged Bird presented by the Vegas City Opera

Vegas’ premier contemporary opera company presents the third annual Voices of Women Concert Series, including a valley-wide tour with more dates and locations to come. This concert will feature works written by and inspired by Maya Angelou. From her early career as a recording artist and film star to her poetry and activism, the concert will show how Maya Angelou changed our world through art.



Saturday, Feb. 19

Shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Water Street Plaza Amphitheater

Henderson Fire Station 83 Open House

Meet your neighborhood firefighters, check out the firefighting apparatus, tour the station, and learn how YOU can help in an emergency.



Saturday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Station 88 at 100 Burkholder Boulevard in Henderson

New Little Libraries

There are two new little libraries in Henderson. The public bookcases are a free way to exchange books throughout the community. Take a book and replace it, take a book, or just add a book — it's all meant as a way to increase access to reading material. Henderson's new libraries are located at the Downtown and Valley View Recreation Centers, according to the city's Instagram.

The Black Farmer's Market

Each Saturday in February, the Black Famer's Market will offer a variety of products, gourmet foods and unique artisan goods at the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay (900 W. Galleria Drive) in Henderson. Each week has a theme: Feb. 5 is Black Business; Feb. 12 is Black Love; Feb. 19 is Black Culture; Feb. 26 is Black Knowledge. The market is free and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more local events to recognize Black History Month, check out our list of things to do in Las Vegas for Black History Month.

