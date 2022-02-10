13 Action News Community Calendar for Feb. 11-17, 2022

From things to do with the kids to events that support local businesses and creators — Community Calendar is your go-to weekly list of community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

Looking for shows or other entertainment happenings on the Las Vegas Strip and around town? Visit ktnv.com/13Things for our list of 13 Things to Do in Las Vegas published on Thursdays every week.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN

Valentine Day Magic Show at Vegas Theatre Company

According to the Facebook event: "This is a great date night event, family-friendly and fun for everyone. Come get some laughs and wonder. No Refunds as all sales are final." Vegas Theatre Company is located at 1025 1st Street Suite 110 in downtown Las Vegas. Learn more about the theater company theatre.vegas.



Saturday, Feb. 12

Tickets are $15 (no refunds)

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lunar New Year Exhibition: Year of the Tiger Reception

This is the 12th year of this annual invitational exhibit which unites artists interested in exploring what the Lunar New Year of the Tiger means through their art. Artists are asked to investigate Asian Heritage and what the Tiger year means to Asian culture. While some artists keep their visual ideas simple and others learn and incorporate complex Asian folk tales or stories in their art, artists also bring a mastery of technique and knowledge of the formal elements and principles of design to their art.



Open now through May 5

5-7 p.m.

Historic Fifth Street School, Mayor's Gallery on 401 S. Fourth St.

Free and open to the public

Free Admission at the Mob Museum

The National Museum of Organized Crime & Law Enforcement is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by offering free admission to Nevada residents on Monday, Feb. 14. Just bring your Nevada ID. Tickets are buy one, get one for non-residents. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Color Run on Fremont Street

The annual 5K fun run is happening on Fremont Street on Saturday, Feb. 12 starting at 8 a.m. All participants must be on the route no later than 9 a.m.

Tickets are $19.99 for children 8 and under and start at $24.99 for everyone over age 8. Register and find more information here.

CENTRAL VALLEY

Seeing/Seen curated by Erica Vital-Lazare

An art exhibition at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV curated by scholar Erica Vital-Lazare that invites the viewer to share the company of Black women. Confronting and correcting both hyper- and invisibility, Seeing/Seen explores the contemporary and historical presence of Black women in their joy, leisure, work, resilience, and infinite spaces of memory and possibility. Vital-Lazare is a professor of creative writing and Marginalized Voices in Dystopian Literature at the College of Southern Nevada.



Open through Feb. 26

Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closing event Feb. 26, 5-8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

UNLV Symphony Orchestra performs Don Quixote and the music of Richard Strauss

Musicians with the UNLV Symphony Orchestra have prepared a concert featuring the music of Richard Strauss on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall Stage. Tickets are $15 for all seats and $10 for seniors, military members, UNLV faculty and staff, and all students. Students can also get one free ticket with a valid student ID.

Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase and Luncheon at the West Las Vegas Library

Everyone is invited to the free event celebrating African American History and Heritage on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. This annual inspirational showcase, highlighted through song, dance, poetry and guest speakers, will be followed by a soul food luncheon.

EAST VALLEY

Country music performance by Sam Riddle at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center

Country and bluegrass musician Sam Riddle will perform Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available through the cultural center's web page here.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Opens Feb. 4 through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

WEST VALLEY

Art Night Gallery Reception at the Sahara West Library

Guests will be able to meet the artists and celebrate current exhibitions at the Sahara West Library Galleries on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Current exhibits include "Obsidian and Neon" by Erica Vital-Lazare and Greg Scheid, "Have a Seat in My Chair" by New Vista, and "Bold and Beautiful" by Lee Lanier. There will be music and refreshments.

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON

Helen Meyer Hangouts - Pizza My Heart

Enjoy a child-free evening on Saturday, Feb. 12 and drop your kids off at the Helen Meyer Community Center for dinner, games, crafts, and a movie from 4 to 9 p.m. Registration is $15 per child (ages 3 through 12) and there are limited spaces available. Register online here or call the community center at 702-456-7723.

The Black Farmer's Market

Each Saturday in February, the BlaCK Famer's Market will offer a variety of products, gourmet foods and unique artisan goods at the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay (900 W. Galleria Drive) in Henderson. Each week has a theme: Feb. 5 is Black Business; Feb. 12 is Black Love; Feb. 19 is Black Culture; Feb. 26 is Black Knowledge. The market is free and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valentine's Celebration Craft & Gift Show

Sixty-eight artists and vendors will showcase a unique selection of crafts and gifts perfect for Valentine's Day or any other occasion at the craft show presented by LV Craft Shows. It's happening on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Estancia Ballroom at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market - Strawberry Festivals

Festivals throughout the Las Vegas Valley will feature local and regional farmers offering six different varieties of strawberries in celebration of Valentine's Day. One coveted offering is the Gaviota strawberry — said to be the greatest strawberry ever grown. Other strawberry-related items will include juice drinks, flowers, teas, coffee, deserts, jams, salsa, dog treats and even strawberry scented candles. Multiple markets will also feature live cover music and activities. Here's where and when they're happening:



Lake Las Vegas: Friday, Feb. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 20 Costa Di Lago in Henderson

Downtown Las Vegas Arts District: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 107 E. Charleston

Tivoli Village Summerlin: Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 S Rampart Blvd.

Sansone Park Place: Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9480 S. Eastern Ave.

Anthem Sun City: Monday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2450 Hampton Road

Do you know of an event that would make a great addition to our Community Calendar? Please email details to events@ktnv.com with "Community Calendar (date of event)" in the subject line. Thank you!