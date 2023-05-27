Vegas Golden Knight memorabilia driving up sales for one local business during Playoff run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the Vegas Golden Knights arrived in the valley in 2017, Tyler Feldman didn't think the team would drive business.

As the CEO of Inscriptagraphs Sports & Celebrity Memorabilia, Feldman says business has never been better as the team continues to fire up the community — on and off the ice.

After Feldman founded his company in 2015, many would come to his store looking for VGK merch — something Feldman says caught him by surprise.

"I didn't have any because I didn't think it was something worth investing into the inventory, or doing signings with players, because there wasn't a whole lot of demand until almost the Stanley Cup," he said.

Feldman says last year's sales set records as the VGK insanity continued to grow. And this year, Feldman's business is projecting even bigger numbers — all because of the boys in gold.

But the love for VGK goes well beyond our community, Feldman told Channel 13, as sales from all around the globe continue to pour in.

"We’re definitely seeing a huge demand locally, but it has been mind-boggling because most of the demand has been nationally and internationally," he said.

He says he’s seen sales go as far as Sweden, Norway, and Canada, with fans getting anything from signed pucks to jerseys, to game equipment.

"It's not gonna slow down," he said. "What the Vegas Golden Knights keep doing, we appreciate it."