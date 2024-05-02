Valley organization promoting diversity through fashion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fashion with a purpose takes center stage as one valley organization promotes diversity through clothing.The Las Vegas Kids Multicultural Fashion Festivalis returning for its third year, where children of all ages are set to walk the runway dressed in traditional attire from around the world.

Event organizer Dr. Krystal Changchangi said she decided to start this fashion show to inspire kids to embrace their culture.

"Empowering kids and making kids build their talents, and learn about where they come from, and learn different languages, and accept all of this regardless of where they come from," she said. "So we want kids to take a stand of culture, and be empowered for the next generation."

The event is scheduled for Sunday at the Clark County Library from 2pm to 4pm.