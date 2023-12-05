US skies open up as 2nd flying car secures FAA stamp of approval

Fasten your seatbelts — the sky's the limit!

Doroni Aerospace is soaring high as the Federal Aviation Administration just greenlighted their flying car with the Airworthiness Certification, making it the second flying car to get the nod!

The Florida-based aerospace engineering and manufacturing company announced that its Doroni H1 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft is the first to successfully execute manned flights with a two-seater flying car.

“Receiving the FAA’s Airworthiness Certification is not just a milestone for our company but a leap forward for the entire field of personal air mobility. The Doroni H1 is poised to redefine urban transportation, offering an eco-friendly, efficient, and exhilarating way to travel. This achievement brings us one step closer to our vision of making personal flight accessible to everyone,” said Doron Merdinger, the CEO of Doroni Aerospace,in a press release.

According to Doroni, the flying car is user-friendly, requiring only a basic piloting certification, a driver's license and a student pilot certificate for Light Sport Aircraft.

The vehicle is equipped with WiFi, GPS, and all the modern features found in standard smart cars. You can get your hands on a H1 car starting from $135,000 to $150,000, with orders opening in 2024, according toeVTOL News.

The H1 is not the first car to obtain the FAA's certification.

In July, Alef Aeronautics received legal approval to fly its vehicle from the U.S. government.

