Las Vegas police investigating multiple fires at Tesla collision center

Police in Las Vegas shared details regarding the multiple fires set at a Tesla collision center in the southern part of the city.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the fires were set intentionally and that they believe the suspect used at least one gun and multiple Molotov cocktails. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren met with members of the media and was joined by FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans and Clark County Fire Department Chief Deputy Jennifer Wyatt.

Koren said at least five vehicles were damaged by a suspect who approached the business wearing all black. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames, and at least three rounds were fired into different Tesla vehicles.



Koren also said that authorities believe this was a targeted attack against the Tesla facility and believe this to be an isolated incident.

However, authorities did have a message to those who drive Tesla vehicles, saying now is the time to "be vigilant but not fearful."

Special Agent Evans confirmed this began as an arson investigation and is currently being investigated by the joint terrorism task force.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur," Evans said. "It's a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities also said at this time, it's still too early to say how many people were involved. The one suspect seen on video is still at large, but authorities have not ruled out that any other suspects were involved.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a statement on his X social media platform that "this level of violence is insane and deeply wrong."

"Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," Musk added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including any video of the scene, is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-7777 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group.