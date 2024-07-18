Trump leads Biden in 3 new Nevada polls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A slew of new swing state polls taken after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump show the Republican nominee ahead in all of them, including three Nevada polls.
A fourth Nevada poll asked voters their choice if Vice President Kamala Harris was the Democratic nominee.
Trump's lead over President Joe Biden varies by poll (all polls taken between July 15-16).
|Nevada
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|46%
|41%
|InsiderAdvantage
|49%
|42%
An Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — shows Trump with a five-point lead; 46% for Trump, 41% for Biden.
An InsiderAdvantage poll taken during the same timeframe shows Trump leading Biden 49% to 42%. Another poll from the same pollster shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 40%.
Another Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — includes three third-party candidates; independent Robert Kennedy Jr., Green Party nominee Jill Stein and unaffiliated socialist Cornel West. You can see the poll's results below.
|Nevada
|Polling percentage
|Trump
|43%
|Biden
|40%
|Kennedy
|7%
|Stein
|1%
|West
|1%
The Nevada polls are among a slate of new swing-state polls released Thursday. Trump leads Biden (and Harris) in all of them.
|Arizona
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|47%
|40%
|InsiderAdvantage
|49%
|44%
|Arizona
|Trump
|Harris
|InsiderAdvantage
|48%
|42%
|Arizona
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|46%
|36%
|6%
|1%
|1%
|Florida
|Trump
|Biden
|InsiderAdvantage
|50%
|44%
|Florida
|Trump
|Harris
|InsiderAdvantage
|49%
|39%
|Georgia
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|47%
|41%
|Georgia
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|44%
|39%
|6%
|1%
|2%
|Michigan
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|45%
|42%
|Michigan
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|43%
|40%
|7%
|1%
|1%
|North Carolina
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|48%
|41%
|North Carolina
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|47%
|38%
|6%
|1%
|1%
|Pennsylvania
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|49%
|45%
|InsiderAdvantage
|47%
|49%
|Pennsylvania
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|46%
|40%
|4%
|1%
|1%
|Pennsylvania
|Trump
|Harris
|InsiderAdvantage
|47%
|40%
|Virginia
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|45%
|43%
|Virginia
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|43%
|38%
|8%
|2%
|2%
|Wisconsin
|Trump
|Biden
|Emerson
|48%
|43%
|Wisconsin
|Trump
|Biden
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|Emerson
|46%
|43%
|4%
|1%
|0%
The swing state polls come less than a week after Trump survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Bulter, Penn.
Another new poll — from Rasmussen Reports — shows a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance: 56% disapprove while 42% approve.