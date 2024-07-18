Trump leads Biden in 3 new Nevada polls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A slew of new swing state polls taken after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump show the Republican nominee ahead in all of them, including three Nevada polls.

A fourth Nevada poll asked voters their choice if Vice President Kamala Harris was the Democratic nominee.

Trump's lead over President Joe Biden varies by poll (all polls taken between July 15-16).



Nevada Trump Biden Emerson 46% 41% InsiderAdvantage 49% 42%

An Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — shows Trump with a five-point lead; 46% for Trump, 41% for Biden.

An InsiderAdvantage poll taken during the same timeframe shows Trump leading Biden 49% to 42%. Another poll from the same pollster shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 40%.

Another Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — includes three third-party candidates; independent Robert Kennedy Jr., Green Party nominee Jill Stein and unaffiliated socialist Cornel West. You can see the poll's results below.



Nevada Polling percentage Trump 43% Biden 40% Kennedy 7% Stein 1% West 1%

The Nevada polls are among a slate of new swing-state polls released Thursday. Trump leads Biden (and Harris) in all of them.



Arizona Trump Biden Emerson 47% 40% InsiderAdvantage 49% 44%

Arizona Trump Harris InsiderAdvantage 48% 42%

Arizona Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 46% 36% 6% 1% 1%

Florida Trump Biden InsiderAdvantage 50% 44%

Florida Trump Harris InsiderAdvantage 49% 39%

Georgia Trump Biden Emerson 47% 41%

Georgia Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 44% 39% 6% 1% 2%

Michigan Trump Biden Emerson 45% 42%

Michigan Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 43% 40% 7% 1% 1%

North Carolina Trump Biden Emerson 48% 41%

North Carolina Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 47% 38% 6% 1% 1%

Pennsylvania Trump Biden Emerson 49% 45% InsiderAdvantage 47% 49%

Pennsylvania Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 46% 40% 4% 1% 1%

Pennsylvania Trump Harris InsiderAdvantage 47% 40%

Virginia Trump Biden Emerson 45% 43%

Virginia Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 43% 38% 8% 2% 2%

Wisconsin Trump Biden Emerson 48% 43%

Wisconsin Trump Biden Kennedy Stein West Emerson 46% 43% 4% 1% 0%

The swing state polls come less than a week after Trump survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Bulter, Penn.

Another new poll — from Rasmussen Reports — shows a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance: 56% disapprove while 42% approve.

