Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Trump leads Biden in 3 new Nevada polls

The former president leads the current president in all newly released swing state polls
Trump Biden
AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden.
Trump Biden
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 18, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A slew of new swing state polls taken after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump show the Republican nominee ahead in all of them, including three Nevada polls.

A fourth Nevada poll asked voters their choice if Vice President Kamala Harris was the Democratic nominee.

Trump's lead over President Joe Biden varies by poll (all polls taken between July 15-16).

NevadaTrumpBiden
Emerson46%41%
InsiderAdvantage49%42%

An Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — shows Trump with a five-point lead; 46% for Trump, 41% for Biden.

An InsiderAdvantage poll taken during the same timeframe shows Trump leading Biden 49% to 42%. Another poll from the same pollster shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 40%.

Another Emerson poll — taken between July 15-16 — includes three third-party candidates; independent Robert Kennedy Jr., Green Party nominee Jill Stein and unaffiliated socialist Cornel West. You can see the poll's results below.

NevadaPolling percentage
Trump43%
Biden40%
Kennedy7%
Stein1%
West1%

The Nevada polls are among a slate of new swing-state polls released Thursday. Trump leads Biden (and Harris) in all of them.

ArizonaTrumpBiden
Emerson47%40%
InsiderAdvantage49%44%
ArizonaTrumpHarris
InsiderAdvantage48%42%
ArizonaTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson46%36%6%1%1%
FloridaTrumpBiden
InsiderAdvantage50%44%
FloridaTrumpHarris
InsiderAdvantage49%39%
GeorgiaTrumpBiden
Emerson47%41%
GeorgiaTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson44%39%6%1%2%
MichiganTrumpBiden
Emerson45%42%
MichiganTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson43%40%7%1%1%
North CarolinaTrumpBiden
Emerson48%41%
North CarolinaTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson47%38%6%1%1%
PennsylvaniaTrumpBiden
Emerson49%45%
InsiderAdvantage47%49%
PennsylvaniaTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson46%40%4%1%1%
PennsylvaniaTrumpHarris
InsiderAdvantage47%40%
VirginiaTrumpBiden
Emerson45%43%
VirginiaTrumpBidenKennedySteinWest
Emerson43%38%8%2%2%
WisconsinTrumpBiden
Emerson48%43%
WisconsinTrumpBiden KennedySteinWest
Emerson46%43%4%1%0%

The swing state polls come less than a week after Trump survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Bulter, Penn.

Another new poll — from Rasmussen Reports — shows a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance: 56% disapprove while 42% approve.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH