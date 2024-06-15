Wreck involving Chevy van, stolen motorcycle ends in one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A western valley intersection was blocked for over five hours after a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to a wreck in the area of Alta and Buffalo.

According to police, a stolen 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Buffalo. A 2002 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Buffalo in the left turn lane. When the van made a left turn onto Alta, the motorcycle reached the intersection but failed to stop at the red light.

The motorcycle hit the ride side of the van, continued north and overturned, ejecting the driver. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The Kawasaki rider’s death marked the 76th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.