World Market Center's Las Vegas Market could cause traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming back to World Market Center at the end of the month and that could possibly lead to traffic delays near downtown Las Vegas.

The event is scheduled to run from July 30 through Aug. 3.

During market hours, which is typically from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said they're anticipating heavy traffic northbound on Grand Center Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue.

City of Las Vegas

Officials add that during the evening rush hour, they're anticipating heavy congestion westbound on Bonneville Avenue and Symphony Park Avenue as well as southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

City of Las Vegas

To avoid the traffic, city officials said motorists can use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard, or Eastern Avenue to access the interstate.