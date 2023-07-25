Watch Now
World Market Center's Las Vegas Market could cause traffic delays

World Market Center
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:57:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming back to World Market Center at the end of the month and that could possibly lead to traffic delays near downtown Las Vegas.

The event is scheduled to run from July 30 through Aug. 3.

During market hours, which is typically from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said they're anticipating heavy traffic northbound on Grand Center Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue.

Officials add that during the evening rush hour, they're anticipating heavy congestion westbound on Bonneville Avenue and Symphony Park Avenue as well as southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

To avoid the traffic, city officials said motorists can use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard, or Eastern Avenue to access the interstate.

