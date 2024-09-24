Work truck located, suspect arrested in connection to fatal North Las Vegas hit-and-run

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in North Las Vegas Monday night.

Police were looking for the driver of a white box-style work truck that drove onto the sidewalk near Owens Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

The hit-and-run collision was reported at approximately 9:13 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department wrote in a preliminary statement about the investigation.

The truck hit and killed an adult woman who was walking on the sidewalk north of Owens Avenue. Police say she was pronounced dead near where she was hit.

After that collision, another hit-and-run involving the same truck was reported on Tonopah Avenue and Arthur Street, about half a mile from where the woman was killed.

Google Earth This map shows the relative distance between both hit-and-run collisions believed to involved the same driver on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

"Traffic investigators believe impairment to be a factor in this hit-and-run collision," North Las Vegas Police wrote.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a tip that the truck was located at a business in the 100 block of Gibson Road in Henderson. Investigators impounded the work truck.

Around 4:20 p.m., the driver of the work truck, identified as 27-year-old Justin Marr, turned himself in to North Las Vegas Police.

Marr was booked into the North Las Vegas on an active DUI warrant he already had as well as charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and various traffic related offenses.