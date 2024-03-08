Work on Charleston Underpass mural leading to lane restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another underpass in downtown Las Vegas is about to get more colorful.

The City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Arts Commission have commissioned a new mural, which will be painted by Las Vegas artist Eric Vozzola, on West Charleston Boulevard on both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad underpass.

City of Las Vegas

According to the city, the mural is called "Color Therapy" and will cover 12,000 square feet on the north side and 11,400 square feet on the south side.

Vozzola is a UNLV grad and has created murals and public art across the valley for clients like Sunrise Children's Hospital, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, the Life Is Beautiful festival, and Meow Wolf.

City of Las Vegas

It will take time to paint the mural and will also cause some lane restrictions for motorists.

City officials said motorists should expect lane restrictions in the area on Charleston Boulevard, near South Commerce Street and South Grand Central Parkway, while work is underway.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday and those restrictions will be in place until the mural is completed.