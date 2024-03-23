Woman sitting in the road hit, killed by vehicle in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Laughlin on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 11:09 p.m. on Needles Highway, south of Aha Macav Parkway.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was wearing dark clothing and sitting in the northbound lane of Needles Parkway.

Evidence at the scene indicated a 2013 Chevrolet Volt was traveling down the road and attempted to avoid her but was unable to do so. The front of the vehicle struck the woman and threw her onto the side of the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death is the 44th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.