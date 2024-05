LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on southbound Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway is causing traffic delays.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 4:52 p.m.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Nellis when he hit a woman who was running across the street.

Police said her injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time and there were no signs of impairment.

As of 5:30 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and there is no timeline on when they could reopen.