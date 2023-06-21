Woman killed, man injured in crash on I-15 and Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a crash on I-15, south of Craig Road.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a white Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 and "for unknown reasons," the woman wasn't able to stay in her lane, traveled across another lane of traffic, and went into the dirt shoulder. They add as the vehicle went into the shoulder, she overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate counter clockwise and overturn.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. A man was also sitting in the passenger's seat.

Investigators said the two were taken to University Medical Center to be treated. The woman died from her injuries at the hospital while the passenger is in critical condition.

Nevada State Police officials said this is the Southern Command's 42nd fatal crash this year resulting in 47 fatalities.