Woman killed in two-car crash on Durango Drive and Brent Lane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a two-car crash at North Durango Drive and Brent Lane.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened on Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling south on Durango while a Nissan Rogue was traveling north and getting ready to turn onto Brent Lane.

The Nissan turned in front of the Corvette before the two collided.

The driver of the Rogue as well as the driver and passenger in the Corvette were all taken to University Medical Center's trauma unit for treatment.

The Corvette passenger died from her injuries.

Police said at last check, the Corvette driver had minor injuries while the Rogue driver had serious injuries.

Investigators said they don't expect impairment was a factor in the crash.

This death marks the 36th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.