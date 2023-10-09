Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Bullhead City.

According to Bullhead City police, this happened on Friday at 1:17 p.m. on Highway 95 at the intersection of Retail Way.

Investigators said a 2016 Hyundai Accent was traveling southbound when it hit the back of a 2017 Nissan Rogue. The collision pushed the Rogue into the back of a 2017 Honda Accord. That's when the Accent and Rogue erupted in flames.

A female passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Bullhead City police said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. As of Monday morning, the woman's identity hasn't been released.