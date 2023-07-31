Woman killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing street near Tropicana and Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened just before 10 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue east of Rainbow Boulevard.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated a 2018 BMW X3 was traveling eastbound towards the intersection. A 57-year-old woman was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk southbound on Tropicana. Police said that's when the BMW hit the woman.

Investigators said medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the 23-year-old man who was driving the BMW stayed at the scene but showed signs of impairment and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

According to the department, the pedestrian's death is the 78th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.