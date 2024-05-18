What to know for getting around Las Vegas with EDC traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The time for EDC Las Vegas has arrived, and with that, as with many other regional events, comes traffic to the Las Vegas valley.

Abel Garcia spoke with Justin Hopkins, public information officer with the Nevada Department of Transportation, on what locals can expect to see on the roads for this weekend.

Roughly 170,000 people are expected to travel to and from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning Friday afternoon, creating backups along Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hopkins mentioned the interesting about EDC is that traffic is especially high from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. as attendees arrive, and then from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m. as they leave the festival. This festival traffic combined with regular commuter traffic will create peak traffic hours Friday evening and Monday morning, according to Hopkins.

But there is some relief for commuters. While road work is especially prevalent around the resorts corridor, Hopkins said NDOT has paused as many road work projects for this weekend as possible in hopes of opening up more travel lanes for weekend traffic.

As with all major events, Hopkins urged drivers to be safe, not drive impaired, and to allow an extra 30 minutes to an hour in commuting during those peak hours.

Watch the full interview with Hopkins here: