What to know ahead of a 'marathon' road work weekend for NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend, it will probably be a good idea to avoid Interstate 515 in the eastern Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced an upcoming "marathon work weekend" on I-515/U.S. 95 from Wyoming to Tropicana avenues.

The goal is to "accomplish an intense amount of work in a short period of time," NDOT's spokesperson stated in a news release. That work will include "critical pavement repairs to several sections of freeway."

Here are the closures you'll want to avoid:

From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, I-515 will be reduced to one lane (both north and southbound) between Wyoming and Tropicana.

The Boulder Highway on-ramp to north and southbound I-515 will be closed during that time, too.

The Tropicana on-ramp to northbound I-515 will also be closed.

"Drivers should expect significant delays through the corridor, especially during peak times on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12," NDOT stated. "If possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes."

This work is part of the ongoing I-515 Sunset to Wyoming Project, which started in March of 2023.

If you travel I-515 regularly and are growing weary of the closures and restrictions, NDOT adds that the project "is on pace for substantial completion in August."

You can get more information about the latest highway conditions on nevadaroads.com or call 511 before you get behind the wheel.