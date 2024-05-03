'We hope that parents take note of this': Henderson police warn of reckless dirt bikers after serious crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Speed and impairment are considered factors in a serious collision in Henderson on Thursday evening, and the crash prompted police to issue a call to action for local parents.

Police say the rider of a dirt bike was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in the area of Center and Elm streets.

In a video showing the scene of the crash, Sgt. Matuszak said crashes of this kind "seem to be an increasing trend in our neighborhoods."

Specifically, Matuszak said police are seeing more instances of children riding off-road motorcycles on the highway. In this case, Matuszak said the bike's rider wasn't wearing a helmet of proper safety equipment and was driving "in a reckless manner."

"We hope that parents take note of this," he said. "Parents, you are liable for the actions of your children. Please take responsibility and drive safely."

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while traffic investigators collect evidence.