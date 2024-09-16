Water district work leading to closures on Paradise Road and Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District is warning drivers about lane restrictions as roadwork continues.

District officials said they are working on final paving activities after pipelines were installed on Paradise Road and Flamingo Road.

Here's what you need to know.

There will be lane restrictions on Paradise Road between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue through the end of September. That is only between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sundays nights through Friday morning.

Lane restrictions will also be in place on Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Howard Hughes Parkway, starting on Sunday night. The work will be from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday nights through Friday mornings and is also expected to last through the end of the month.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, if possible, while work is done nightly.