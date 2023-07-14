Venetian properties to end free parking by end of summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime staple of free parking on the Las Vegas Strip will soon be no more.

In an email to Channel 13, a spokesperson for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas confirmed the company will end free self-parking later this summer.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas includes The Venetian, The Palazzo and The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. All three locations "will begin charging for self-parking later this summer," the spokesperson wrote.

Complimentary self-parking will be available for members of the resort's Grazie Rewards program at the premier level and above, and complimentary valet parking will remain available for rewards members at the elite level and above, according to the resort spokesperson.

As of this report, Venetian had not announced the exact date it would end free self-parking at its properties.

"Further information regarding self-parking rates will be communicated in the near future," the spokesperson stated.