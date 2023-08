LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been injured following a crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive in the western part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 6:43 p.m.

Investigators said a single vehicle hit a motorcycle and the rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police add that westbound traffic from Charleston to Sky Vista is shutdown as of 8:45 p.m.