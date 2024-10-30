Vegas Drive restrictions will be in place from Oct. 31 through Nov. 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are giving drivers a heads-up about upcoming lane restrictions on Vegas Drive.

From Oct. 31 through Nov. 8, Vegas Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Durango Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday as crews install a median island.

However, lane restrictions will remain in place until the work is completed.

City officials say motorists should expect delays when traveling through the area and you can take Alta Drive or Lake Mead Boulevard as alternate routes for eastbound and westbound traffic.