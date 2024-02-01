Vegas Drive, Owens Avenue lane restrictions announced for Thursday, Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas transportation officials are giving motorists a heads up about lane restrictions over the next couple of days.

Vegas Drive and Owens Avenue will be restricted to one lane eastbound and westbound between Rancho Drive and Interstate 15. That is scheduled to be in place from 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 through 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Crews are continuing to work on improvements to sidewalk areas to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which includes reconstructing concrete cross gutters and curbs. Work scheduled on Thursday and Friday includes partial-depth pavement removal and reconstructions, installing temporary traffic delineations, and bike lanes.

Motorists can expect delays in the area. City officials are recommending drivers take Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue as recommended alternate routes for eastbound and westbound traffic.