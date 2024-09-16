Vegas Drive down to one lane from Buffalo Drive to Rainbow Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is giving drivers a heads up and announcing a new set of lane restrictions on Vegas Drive.

Crews are continuing work on the current paving project, which means Vegas Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Buffalo Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

That is scheduled to last from Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 27.

Crews will primarily be raising utilities and work from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, city officials say lane restrictions "generally will remain in place around the clock."

To avoid getting stuck in traffic, city officials recommend taking Alta Drive or Lake Mead Boulevard.