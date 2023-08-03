Valley View Boulevard closures start Monday for 215 Southern Beltway Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Portions of Valley View Boulevard will be closed starting on Monday as transportation officials continue to work on widening the 215 between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard.

Starting on Monday, this will affect Valley View Boulevard from West Martin Avenue to West Maule Avenue in the southwest part of the valley. It will be closed in both direction for about six months. Crews are working on the off-ramp for westbound 215 at Decatur. The bridge over Valley View Boulevard is being extended to the north to "allow for realignment and widening of the Decatur off-ramp."

This is part of a project that costs $84.6 million and is estimated to wrap up work in the spring of 2025.

Other parts of the project include reconstructing the 215 between Jones Boulevard and I-15 adding a lane in both directions. The new westbound lane will extend to Jones Boulevard. The new eastbound lane will extend from Decatur to I-15.

It also includes improvements to the interchange at 215 and Las Vegas Boulevard. Work will affect Las Vegas Boulevard, Hidden Well Road, George Crockett Road, and the Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp from I-15 to 215 eastbound and the 215 eastbound on-ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Transportation officials said those lane restrictions will be announced when the work on those sections begins. When they do take on Las Vegas Boulevard, the work is expected to last about 90 days.