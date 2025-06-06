Upcoming lane closures and road restrictions coming up for I-11 sign replacement project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas, brace yourself for more roadwork in the valley in the upcoming days. The Nevada Department of Transportation will close lanes overnight to update freeway signage in the valley from Sunday, June 8, to Friday, June 13.

The project will replace Interstate 515 signs with Interstate 11 signs along the I-11, U.S. 95, U.S. 93, I-215 and local roads from Henderson to Kyle Canyon Road.

9:00 p.m. Sunday, June 8 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 9:



Lanes reduced on Rancho Drive from Washington Avenue to I-11/U.S. 95

Lanes reduced on North Valley View Boulevard from Meadows Lanes and I-11/U.S. 95

Southbound lanes of Jones Boulevard reduced from Washington Avenue to I-11/U.S. 95

9:00 p.m. Monday, June 9 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 10:



Northbound I-11/U.S. 95 HOV lane closed from Jones Boulevard to Rainbow Boulevard

Northbound I-11/U.S. 95 HOV ramp to Summerlin Parkway closed

Lanes reduced on southbound lanes of North Rainbow Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-11/ U.S. 95

9:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 11:



Lanes reduced on southbound I-11/ U.S. 95 from Valley View Boulevard to Rancho Drive

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, June 12:



Lanes reduced on East Flamingo Road to I-11/ U.S. 95

Lanes reduced on East Flamingo on-ramps to north and southbound I-11/U.S. 95

9:00 p.m. Thursday, June 12 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, June 13:

