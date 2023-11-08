U.S. 95 to close lanes, ramps for electrical work under the Harmon overpass

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of the U.S. 95 will have lane restrictions and ramp closures next week.

According to the Nevada Department Of Transportation, it's due to electrical work under the Harmon overpass.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m, the northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road. That closure will be in place until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m., the Tropicana Avenue on ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed. The right lane on the U.S. 95 northbound and shoulder will be closed at Tropicana Avenue. That closure will be in place until Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 a.m.

The Flamingo Road on ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed and the right lane and shoulder of the southbound U.S. 95 will be closed at Flamingo Road. Those closures will be in place on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and Thursday, Nov. 16. For both days, that will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

NDOT officials said motorists should use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes, if possible.