U.S. 95, Flamingo ramp closing for maintenance work on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up ahead of an upcoming ramp closure.

This will affect the U.S. 95 southbound Flamingo on-ramp from the eastbound direction, which will be closed.

That closure is scheduled to be in place on Monday, March 4 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's so crews can perform maintenance to the slope paving under and around the interchange.

This is part of the U.S. 95 project from Sunset Road to Wyoming Avenue. Crews are replacing concrete slabs, upgrading median barrier rails, upgrading ADA facilities at select interchanges, and repaving ramps.

The project is expected to wrap up later this summer.

You can track the latest highway conditions at nvroads.com.