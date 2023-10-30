Watch Now
U.S. 95/Charleston Project leading to closures on Eastern Ave, on- and off-ramps

Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 14:11:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As work continues on the U.S. 95/Charleston project, officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing the next round of lane restrictions and ramp closures.

Monday, Oct. 30

  • Southbound Eastern Avenue will be reduced to one lane at U.S. 95 starting at 8 p.m. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 5 a.m.
  • Southbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed starting at 8 p.m. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 5 a.m.
  • Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at midnight. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at midnight through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

  • Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through Thursday at 6 a.m.

The project began in Aug. 2022. You can track the latest updates here.

