U.S. 95/Charleston Project leading to closures on Eastern Ave, on- and off-ramps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As work continues on the U.S. 95/Charleston project, officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing the next round of lane restrictions and ramp closures.

Monday, Oct. 30



Southbound Eastern Avenue will be reduced to one lane at U.S. 95 starting at 8 p.m. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed starting at 8 p.m. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at midnight. That's scheduled to last through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31



Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at midnight through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1



Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through Thursday at 6 a.m.

The project began in Aug. 2022. You can track the latest updates here.