Two women in their 80s killed in Bullhead City crash

UPDATE - Sept. 15

According to Bullhead City Police, the 84-year-old driver of the Dodge Dart died at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Sunday due to injuries caused by the crash. Police have identified her as Christine Florence Walker.

Investigators said possible charges against the 33-year-old driver of the Toyota Sienna van are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS - Sept. 4.

A woman is dead and another woman is recovering following a crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, this happened on Friday at 10:10 a.m. near North Oatman Road and Bullhead Parkway.

Police said a 33-year-old woman failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into a blue Dodge Dart. The 88-year-old female passenger was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she died.

The 84-year-old driver was taken to the Medical Center and is stable, as of Friday. However, investigators said hospital staff was waiting for the weather to clear so she could be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital.

The 33-year-old woman was cited and released by police. They state speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.