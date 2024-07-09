Two-vehicle collision results in bicyclist's death; DUI suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said a bicyclist is dead following a two-vehicle collision in east Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, July 2, around 11:47 p.m., police said a severe injury traffic collision happened at S. Nellis Boulevard and Mt. Rushmore Parkway.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a 1997 Dodge Dakota was traveling northbound on S. Nellis Boulevard towards Mt. Rushmore Parkway, and a 2010 Chrysler 300C was going southbound on S. Nellis towards Mt. Rushmore.

A bicyclist going north in the southbound travel lanes of S. Nellis, against the normal flow of traffic, was traveling towards Mt. Rushmore as well.

Police said the bicyclist crossed the center median into the northbound lanes of S. Nellis, putting him into the path of the incoming Dodge. This is when police said the Dodge struck the bicycle's rear, ejecting the bicyclist back into the southbound lanes where he was struck by the approaching Chrysler.

Authorities said emergency medical personnel took the bicyclist to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's Trauma Unit in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries on Friday, July 5.

Police said in their investigation that the Dodge driver showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on DUI charges and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Las Vegas police said this case marks the 85th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.