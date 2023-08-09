Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two teenagers killed in east Las Vegas crash

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
serious crash
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 15:39:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teenagers are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said this happened at 2:09 a.m. on East Las Mead Boulevard west of Los Feliz Street.

Investigators said evidence at the scene as well as video surveillance showed a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Police two juveniles, that were 17 and 18 years old, were in the vehicle and weren't wearing seat belts.

Police said the driver wasn't able to "maintain control" of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a brick wall. The vehicle then bounced back onto the road and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the collision is still under investigation.

According to the department, their deaths are the 84th and 85th traffic-related fatalities in their jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH