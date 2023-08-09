Two teenagers killed in east Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teenagers are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said this happened at 2:09 a.m. on East Las Mead Boulevard west of Los Feliz Street.

Investigators said evidence at the scene as well as video surveillance showed a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Police two juveniles, that were 17 and 18 years old, were in the vehicle and weren't wearing seat belts.

Police said the driver wasn't able to "maintain control" of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a brick wall. The vehicle then bounced back onto the road and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the collision is still under investigation.

According to the department, their deaths are the 84th and 85th traffic-related fatalities in their jurisdiction this year.