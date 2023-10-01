Two people killed in fiery crash on Charleston Boulevard and Westwind Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a fiery crash west of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday at 11:18 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard and Westwind Road.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and video of the collision showed a white 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a slower-moving car on its right. That's when police said the 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle went off the road, hit a streetlamp post, and immediately burst into flames. The vehicle and the streetlamp post then continued moving eastbound through the parking lot of the Tap House Bar and came to a stop behind a two parked, unoccupied vehicles.

Investigators said the driver and her 60-year-old passenger were trapped in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths mark the 113th and 114th traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.

No other injuries were reported.