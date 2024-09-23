Watch Now
Two people killed in crash on N. Lamb Boulevard, Kell Lane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a Saturday afternoon crash.

Police say the incident happened at 4:29 p.m. at N. Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 GMC Yukon Denali was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, a 2008 Nissan Sentra was stopped at a stop sign on Kell Lane.

The Nissan attempted to cross N. Lamb Boulevard and was hit by the GMC on the driver's side, police say.

The 67-year-old driver of the Nissan and the 54-year-old passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the GMC and the 11-year-old passenger in his vehicle were taken to University Medical Center and were released.

The deaths mark the 109th and 110th traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.

