Two people killed following crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 15, south of mile marker 106.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened on Nov. 26 at 7:14 p.m.

On Friday, investigators stated a 2011 Hyundai Sonata sedan was going southbound on I-15, south of mile marker 106. The vehicle then went into the dirt median and overturned. The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

Nevada State Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Luke Clayton Martin, from Temecula, California, and his passenger as 70-year-old Jeanne Pollock Martin from Las Vegas.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details, including the circumstances of the crash, have been released, as of Monday at 11 a.m.